Delta Corp consolidated net profit declines 90.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.72% to Rs 161.25 crore

Net profit of Delta Corp declined 90.00% to Rs 16.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 164.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.72% to Rs 161.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 182.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.75% to Rs 85.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 248.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.64% to Rs 688.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 729.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.