Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, Websol Energy System Ltd, Man Infraconstruction Ltd and AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 March 2026.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, Websol Energy System Ltd, Man Infraconstruction Ltd and AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 March 2026.

Delta Corp Ltd lost 10.59% to Rs 49.5 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd tumbled 9.85% to Rs 438.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68900 shares in the past one month. Websol Energy System Ltd crashed 8.78% to Rs 64.82. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.39 lakh shares in the past one month. Man Infraconstruction Ltd dropped 8.55% to Rs 79.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.