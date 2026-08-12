Delta Corp reports consolidated net loss of Rs 212.57 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.48% to Rs 168.55 crore

Net loss of Delta Corp reported to Rs 212.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 29.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.48% to Rs 168.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 184.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.168.55184.1717.7521.2337.1750.1326.9437.95-212.5729.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News