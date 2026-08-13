Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Delta Manufacturing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Delta Manufacturing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:38 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 33.24% to Rs 19.08 crore

Net Loss of Delta Manufacturing reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.24% to Rs 19.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.0814.32 33 OPM %5.97-7.33 -PBDT0.58-1.44 LP PBT-0.46-2.25 80 NP-0.31-2.18 86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bliss GVS Pharma consolidated net profit rises 16.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Axita Cotton standalone net profit rises 122.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Parvati Sweetners and Power reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sintercom India standalone net profit rises 88.46% in the June 2026 quarter

M Tek Copper standalone net profit rises 0.96% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

Next Story