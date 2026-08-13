Delta Manufacturing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.24% to Rs 19.08 crore

Net Loss of Delta Manufacturing reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.24% to Rs 19.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.19.0814.325.97-7.330.58-1.44-0.46-2.25-0.31-2.18

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