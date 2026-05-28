Delta Manufacturing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.62 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.60% to Rs 18.49 crore

Net Loss of Delta Manufacturing reported to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.60% to Rs 18.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 12.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.80% to Rs 61.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.