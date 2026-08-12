Delton Cables standalone net profit rises 146.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 83.18% to Rs 286.36 croreNet profit of Delton Cables rose 146.43% to Rs 7.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 83.18% to Rs 286.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 156.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales286.36156.33 83 OPM %8.668.51 -PBDT12.495.98 109 PBT10.524.48 135 NP7.593.08 146
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