Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 32.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.62% to Rs 242.77 croreNet profit of Den Networks declined 32.29% to Rs 36.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 54.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.62% to Rs 242.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 241.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales242.77241.27 1 OPM %4.747.95 -PBDT66.4989.31 -26 PBT46.4964.96 -28 NP36.7154.22 -32
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