Den Networks reported 38.25% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.39 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 62.18 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations slipped 3.03% year on year to Rs 240.57 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 49.23 crore in Q4 FY26, down 28.37% as compared with Rs 68.73 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA dropped 46.42% to Rs 15 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026 as compared to Rs 28 crore posted in the same quarter the previous year. EBITDA margin declined to 6% in Q4 FY26 as against 11% recorded in Q4 FY25.

On the segmental front, the company's revenue from the cable distribution network business was at Rs 235.39 crore (down 2.78% YoY) while revenue from the broadband business stood at Rs 9.68 crore (down 7.45% YoY) during the period under review. Subscription revenue fell 14.01% YoY to Rs 92 crore during the quarter. Placement/marketing income rose 7.57% YoY to Rs 142 crore and activation revenue slipped 33.33% YoY to Rs 2 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. As of 31 March 2026, cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 3,283 crore. Den network is a mass media & entertainment company that provides visual entertainment to its customers through cable TV, over-the-top (OTT) entertainment, and broadband services. It has curated media content from Various broadcasters across a wide range of genres and entertains 13 million+ households in India across 13 key states and 433 cities and is the Largest Subscriber Base amongst all cable players in India.