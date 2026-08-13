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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Denim Developers consolidated net profit declines 1.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Denim Developers consolidated net profit declines 1.36% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 5:56 PM IST
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Sales rise 35.67% to Rs 6.58 crore

Net profit of Denim Developers declined 1.36% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.67% to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.584.85 36 OPM %29.7944.95 -PBDT2.432.36 3 PBT2.242.20 2 NP1.451.47 -1

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

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