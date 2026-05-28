Denim Developers consolidated net profit declines 63.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.73% to Rs 27.94 crore

Net profit of Denim Developers declined 63.85% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.73% to Rs 27.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.78% to Rs 6.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.29% to Rs 49.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.