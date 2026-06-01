Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit declines 43.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.98% to Rs 46.75 crore

Net profit of Denis Chem Lab declined 43.66% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.98% to Rs 46.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.08% to Rs 8.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.86% to Rs 181.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 173.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.