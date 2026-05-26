Denta Water & Infra Solutions consolidated net profit declines 33.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.14% to Rs 55.31 crore

Net profit of Denta Water & Infra Solutions declined 33.60% to Rs 9.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.14% to Rs 55.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.14% to Rs 60.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.16% to Rs 250.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 203.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.