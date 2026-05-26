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Denta Water & Infra Solutions consolidated net profit declines 33.60% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
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Sales rise 2.14% to Rs 55.31 crore

Net profit of Denta Water & Infra Solutions declined 33.60% to Rs 9.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.14% to Rs 55.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.14% to Rs 60.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.16% to Rs 250.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 203.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales55.3154.15 2 250.38203.29 23 OPM %19.2930.49 -29.6733.29 - PBDT12.4919.38 -36 82.6172.07 15 PBT12.3719.25 -36 82.0671.56 15 NP9.1113.72 -34 60.9052.89 15

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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