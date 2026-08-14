Denta Water & Infra Solutions consolidated net profit declines 39.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.81% to Rs 58.66 crore

Net profit of Denta Water & Infra Solutions declined 39.78% to Rs 11.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.81% to Rs 58.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.58.6667.2822.3733.3815.0724.9414.9424.7911.1718.55

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