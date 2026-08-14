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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Denta Water & Infra Solutions consolidated net profit declines 39.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Denta Water & Infra Solutions consolidated net profit declines 39.78% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:49 AM IST
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Sales decline 12.81% to Rs 58.66 crore

Net profit of Denta Water & Infra Solutions declined 39.78% to Rs 11.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.81% to Rs 58.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales58.6667.28 -13 OPM %22.3733.38 -PBDT15.0724.94 -40 PBT14.9424.79 -40 NP11.1718.55 -40

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:49 AM IST

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