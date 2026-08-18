Denta Water & Infra Solutions update on its flagship Mukkumpi lift irrigation project

Denta Water & Infra Solutions announced that it is supplying a total of six tanks for its flagship Mukkumpi lift irrigation project. As part of the project, the tanks will be used to pump out water from Tungabadra river to recharge ground water and enhance underground water to boost irrigation facilities. The six tanks to be used for the project are Hirebenakal Tank, Venktagiri Tank, HRG Camp Tank, Lingadalli Tank, Mukumpi Tank and Chikkbenakal Tank.