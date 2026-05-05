Desco Infratech hits the roof as Q4 PAT jumps 75% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Desco Infratech hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 261.75 after its consolidated net profit rallied 75.34% to Rs 10.17 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Rs 5.80 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations surged 108.01% to Rs 76.57 crore in Q4 FY26 versus Rs 36.81 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 13.61 crore in Q4 FY26, up 77.21% from Rs 7.68 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses increased 115.35% to Rs 62.84 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 29.18 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 3.91 crore (down 0.76% YoY), employee benefits expense at Rs 5.41 crore (up 49.03% YoY), and finance costs at Rs 0.92 crore (up 24.32% YoY) during the period.