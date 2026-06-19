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Desco Infratech jumps after receiving Rs 15.06 crore LOI from Sabarmati Gas

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Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 11:51 AM IST
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Desco Infratech rose 3.26% to Rs 223.40 after the company announced that it had received a Letter of Intent (LOI) worth Rs 15.06 crore from Sabarmati Gas.

The order follows the company's earlier disclosure on 18 May 2026, wherein it had informed exchanges that it emerged as the L1 bidder for the project.

The contract involves laying, installation, testing and commissioning of 4-inch, 6-inch and 8-inch diameter steel gas pipelines for FDODO CNG station connectivity.

Sabarmati Gas, a joint venture between GSPC and BPCL, awarded the contract. The total contract value stands at Rs 15.06 crore.

The company said the order is domestic in nature and will be executed as per the terms of the contract.

Desco Infratech is an infrastructure company focused on engineering, planning, & construction, particularly in city gas distribution, renewable energy, water, and power sectors.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 75.34% to Rs 10.17 crore while revenue from operations surged 108.01% to Rs 76.57 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

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