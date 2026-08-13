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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dev Accelerator consolidated net profit rises 1038.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Dev Accelerator consolidated net profit rises 1038.46% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:34 AM IST
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Sales decline 3.34% to Rs 53.77 crore

Net profit of Dev Accelerator rose 1038.46% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.34% to Rs 53.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales53.7755.63 -3 OPM %56.3147.46 -PBDT19.2515.45 25 PBT1.580.95 66 NP1.480.13 1038

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

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