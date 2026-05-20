Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dev Accelerator consolidated net profit rises 276.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Dev Accelerator consolidated net profit rises 276.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 9.39% to Rs 59.26 crore

Net profit of Dev Accelerator rose 276.19% to Rs 7.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.39% to Rs 59.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 402.86% to Rs 8.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.20% to Rs 225.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 158.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales59.2665.40 -9 225.92158.87 42 OPM %54.8147.87 -48.3750.65 - PBDT26.2919.07 38 74.4254.93 35 PBT11.652.54 359 15.532.71 473 NP7.902.10 276 8.801.75 403

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BCPL Railway Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 53.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 40.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 43.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Viyash Scientific consolidated net profit rises 459.12% in the March 2026 quarter

Alembic consolidated net profit declines 1.93% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story