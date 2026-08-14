Dev Information Technology consolidated net profit declines 1.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.65% to Rs 44.13 croreNet profit of Dev Information Technology declined 1.90% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.65% to Rs 44.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales44.1342.99 3 OPM %7.578.28 -PBDT3.133.49 -10 PBT2.732.78 -2 NP2.072.11 -2
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