Dev Information Technology consolidated net profit rises 645.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.50% to Rs 53.87 crore

Net profit of Dev Information Technology rose 645.08% to Rs 9.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.50% to Rs 53.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 409.62% to Rs 75.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 189.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 170.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.