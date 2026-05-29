Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dev Information Technology consolidated net profit rises 645.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Dev Information Technology consolidated net profit rises 645.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:42 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 4.50% to Rs 53.87 crore

Net profit of Dev Information Technology rose 645.08% to Rs 9.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.50% to Rs 53.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 409.62% to Rs 75.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 189.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 170.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales53.8751.55 5 189.50170.66 11 OPM %5.405.35 -1.706.14 - PBDT4.062.41 68 4.4621.12 -79 PBT3.421.62 111 1.2018.08 -93 NP9.091.22 645 75.7814.87 410

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Heads UP Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.12 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Gujarat Pipavav Port consolidated net profit rises 26.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Ind-Swift Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 93.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Anka India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Edvenswa Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 89.18% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story