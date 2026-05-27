Devine Impex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 19.35% to Rs 0.75 crore

Net loss of Devine Impex reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.35% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 and also during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.00% to Rs 1.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.