Buzzing :

Stock Market ClosedTata Sons SuccessionN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Devine Impex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Devine Impex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:17 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 116.67% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Devine Impex reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 116.67% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.260.12 117 OPM %11.54-8.33 -PBDT0.05-0.01 LP PBT0.05-0.01 LP NP0.04-0.01 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tuni Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 35.00% in the June 2026 quarter

B P Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 19.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Baroda Extrusion standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Oscar Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

Next Story