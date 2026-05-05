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Devrup Trading reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales decline 83.33% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of Devrup Trading reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 83.33% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 26.32% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.010.06 -83 0.140.19 -26 OPM %-100.0066.67 -42.8652.63 - PBDT-0.010.04 PL 0.060.11 -45 PBT-0.010.04 PL 0.060.11 -45 NP-0.030.01 PL 0.050.08 -38

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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