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Devyani International consolidated net profit rises 297.02% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 16.47% to Rs 1580.52 crore

Net profit of Devyani International rose 297.02% to Rs 14.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.47% to Rs 1580.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1356.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1580.521356.97 16 OPM %16.0815.17 -PBDT203.28152.61 33 PBT22.922.94 680 NP14.653.69 297

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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