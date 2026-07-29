Devyani International consolidated net profit rises 297.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.47% to Rs 1580.52 crore

Net profit of Devyani International rose 297.02% to Rs 14.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.47% to Rs 1580.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1356.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1580.521356.9716.0815.17203.28152.6122.922.9414.653.69

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