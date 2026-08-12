Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 35.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.02% to Rs 68.31 croreNet profit of Dhabriya Polywood rose 35.47% to Rs 8.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.02% to Rs 68.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 62.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales68.3162.09 10 OPM %23.0719.89 -PBDT14.4611.12 30 PBT11.908.84 35 NP8.866.54 35
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