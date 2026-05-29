Dhampur Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 6.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.75% to Rs 490.65 crore

Net profit of Dhampur Sugar Mills declined 6.88% to Rs 45.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.75% to Rs 490.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 619.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.69% to Rs 65.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.56% to Rs 1967.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1956.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.