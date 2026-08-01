Dhampur Sugar Mills consolidated net profit rises 609.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.98% to Rs 552.62 croreNet profit of Dhampur Sugar Mills rose 609.41% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.98% to Rs 552.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 521.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales552.62521.42 6 OPM %5.664.38 -PBDT21.3015.10 41 PBT8.241.30 534 NP6.030.85 609
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