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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhampur Sugar Mills consolidated net profit rises 609.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Dhampur Sugar Mills consolidated net profit rises 609.41% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 5.98% to Rs 552.62 crore

Net profit of Dhampur Sugar Mills rose 609.41% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.98% to Rs 552.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 521.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales552.62521.42 6 OPM %5.664.38 -PBDT21.3015.10 41 PBT8.241.30 534 NP6.030.85 609

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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