Dhampure Speciality Sugars consolidated net profit rises 76.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 74.72% to Rs 17.42 crore

Net profit of Dhampure Speciality Sugars rose 76.29% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 74.72% to Rs 17.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.17.429.9712.8610.832.401.372.281.271.710.97

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