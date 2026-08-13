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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit declines 1.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit declines 1.21% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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Sales decline 7.60% to Rs 73.60 crore

Net profit of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners declined 1.21% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.60% to Rs 73.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 79.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales73.6079.65 -8 OPM %1.172.56 -PBDT3.283.40 -4 PBT3.243.34 -3 NP2.442.47 -1

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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