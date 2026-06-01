Dhanashree Electronics standalone net profit declines 19.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.86% to Rs 48.30 crore

Net profit of Dhanashree Electronics declined 19.05% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.86% to Rs 48.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.65% to Rs 3.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.52% to Rs 111.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 98.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.