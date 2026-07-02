Dhanlaxmi Bank rose 4.92% to Rs 33.50 after the bank's gross advances increased 26.47% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 15,785 crore as of 30 June 2026 from Rs 12,481 crore as of 30 June 2025.

The private lender reported a 17.10% YoY growth in total deposits to Rs 19,403 crore as of 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 16,570 crore as of 30 June 2025.

Total business stood at Rs 35,188 crore as of 30 June 2026, registering a growth of 21.12% YoY from Rs 29,051 crore a year ago. CASA stood at Rs 5,589 crore as of 30 June 2026, up 19.55% YoY. Gold loans increased 75.91% YoY to Rs 7,105 crore during the period under review.