Dhanlaxmi Bank gains as Krishnakumar K assumes charge as chief financial officer

Dhanlaxmi Bank rose 1.12% to Rs 34.29 after the bank announced that Krishnakumar K has assumed charge as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from 10 July 2026.

The appointment follows the bank's earlier announcement dated 15 June 2026, when the board of directors approved the appointment of Krishnakumar K as CFO in the grade of general manager, replacing Kavitha T.A., for a term of three years from the date of assuming charge.

Krishnakumar is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and brings nearly three decades of experience in the banking and financial services sector.

He spent around 30 years with Federal Bank, including 22 years overseeing financial reporting and taxation functions, before retiring as executive vice president. Subsequently, he served as the chief financial officer of ESAF Financial Holdings. According to the bank, Krishnakumar has extensive expertise in financial reporting, taxation, regulatory compliance, capital raising and credit-related functions. Dhanlaxmi Bank is engaged in the business of providing banking services. For the quarter ended 31 March 2026, the bank's standalone net profit surged 50.1% year-on-year to Rs 43.49 crore from Rs 28.98 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Total income rose 30.1% to Rs 512.34 crore during the period.