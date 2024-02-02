Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit declines 85.96% in the December 2023 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit declines 85.96% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 11.39% to Rs 307.72 crore

Net profit of Dhanlaxmi Bank declined 85.96% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 21.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 11.39% to Rs 307.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 276.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Total Operating Income307.72276.26 11 OPM %52.3448.94 -PBDT3.0521.73 -86 PBT3.0521.73 -86 NP3.0521.73 -86

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

