Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit rises 104.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 22.19% to Rs 449.36 croreNet profit of Dhanlaxmi Bank rose 104.52% to Rs 24.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 22.19% to Rs 449.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 367.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income449.36367.76 22 OPM %60.6254.80 -PBDT35.5412.18 192 PBT35.5412.18 192 NP24.9112.18 105
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