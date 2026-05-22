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Dhanlaxmi Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 6:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 189.66% to Rs 2.52 crore

Net Loss of Dhanlaxmi Cotex reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 189.66% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 98.62% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.54% to Rs 13.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.520.87 190 13.2814.21 -7 OPM %-19.84-151.72 --8.284.93 - PBDT-0.14-2.06 93 0.337.15 -95 PBT-0.25-2.09 88 0.087.06 -99 NP-0.22-2.09 89 0.085.79 -99

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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