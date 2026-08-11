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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhanlaxmi Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 269.62% to Rs 5.84 crore

Net Loss of Dhanlaxmi Cotex reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 269.62% to Rs 5.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.841.58 270 OPM %-8.73-31.01 -PBDT-0.39-0.72 46 PBT-0.51-0.75 32 NP-0.52-0.75 31

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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