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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhansa Labs standalone net profit rises 11.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Dhansa Labs standalone net profit rises 11.67% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:18 AM IST
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Sales rise 8.02% to Rs 30.56 crore

Net profit of Dhansa Labs rose 11.67% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.02% to Rs 30.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales30.5628.29 8 OPM %8.7010.14 -PBDT2.581.89 37 PBT2.141.34 60 NP1.341.20 12

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

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