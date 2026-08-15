Dhansa Labs standalone net profit rises 11.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.02% to Rs 30.56 croreNet profit of Dhansa Labs rose 11.67% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.02% to Rs 30.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales30.5628.29 8 OPM %8.7010.14 -PBDT2.581.89 37 PBT2.141.34 60 NP1.341.20 12
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