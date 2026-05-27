Dhansafal Finserve standalone net profit rises 163.16% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 97.83% to Rs 3.64 crore

Net profit of Dhansafal Finserve rose 163.16% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 97.83% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 97.30% to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 151.65% to Rs 12.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.