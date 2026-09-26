Dhanuka Agritech announced the launch of two new products as detailed below:

Name of Product

Category of



Specification

Wetcit Neo

Adjuvant

Wetcit Neo is a novel spray adjuvant formulated with a unique blend of avocado oil, blackcurrant oil and surfactants. It reduces water surface tension, improves spray spreading, coverage and penetration, and delivers fast absorption and dry out. Wetcit Neo is compatible with most pesticide chemistries and integrates multiple adjuvant technologies into a single solution.

Also Read

Fujita

Fungicide

Fujita is a premium systemic fungicide containing Isoprothiolane 40% EC, designed for effective control of rice blast, including leaf, nodal and neck blast. It provides preventive and curative action with excellent systemic movement through roots and leaves, while inhibiting fungal phospholipid biosynthesis to restrict disease development.