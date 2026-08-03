Dhanuka Agritech standalone net profit declines 34.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.56% to Rs 461.93 croreNet profit of Dhanuka Agritech declined 34.59% to Rs 36.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.56% to Rs 461.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 528.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales461.93528.29 -13 OPM %11.9115.75 -PBDT63.0689.93 -30 PBT48.5774.54 -35 NP36.3055.50 -35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content