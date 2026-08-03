Dhanuka Agritech standalone net profit declines 34.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.56% to Rs 461.93 crore

Net profit of Dhanuka Agritech declined 34.59% to Rs 36.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.56% to Rs 461.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 528.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.461.93528.2911.9115.7563.0689.9348.5774.5436.3055.50

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