Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.68% to Rs 5.44 crore

Net Loss of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.68% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.78% to Rs 20.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.444.96 10 20.4717.68 16 OPM %0.184.64 -4.103.28 - PBDT0.080.29 -72 1.130.81 40 PBT-0.100.06 PL 0.26-0.14 LP NP-0.09-0.02 -350 0.17-0.22 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha standalone net profit rises 1700.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Healthcare stocks rise

Healthcare shares slide

Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks edge higher

PNC Infratech bags two orders worth Rs 4,994 cr from MSRDC

GSL Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the March 2024 quarter

National Plastic Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kratos Energy &amp; Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Fiberweb (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story