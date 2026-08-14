Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.56% to Rs 7.80 croreNet profit of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha rose 200.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 41.56% to Rs 7.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7.805.51 42 OPM %3.722.54 -PBDT0.350.21 67 PBT0.180.06 200 NP0.180.06 200
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