Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.56% to Rs 7.80 crore

Net profit of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha rose 200.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 41.56% to Rs 7.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.7.805.513.722.540.350.210.180.060.180.06

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