Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.19% to Rs 7.24 crore

Net profit of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha rose 900.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.19% to Rs 7.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.57% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.17% to Rs 25.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.