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Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:39 AM IST
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Sales rise 24.19% to Rs 7.24 crore

Net profit of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha rose 900.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.19% to Rs 7.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.57% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.17% to Rs 25.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.245.83 24 25.8622.65 14 OPM %5.390.69 -2.943.13 - PBDT0.490.15 227 1.091.12 -3 PBT0.300.08 275 0.400.56 -29 NP0.300.03 900 0.400.51 -22

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

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