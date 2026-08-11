Dharani Finance standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.42 croreNet profit of Dharani Finance rose 25.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.420.36 17 OPM %76.1966.67 -PBDT0.310.24 29 PBT0.270.22 23 NP0.200.16 25
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