Dharani Finance standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net profit of Dharani Finance rose 25.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.420.3676.1966.670.310.240.270.220.200.16

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