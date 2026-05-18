Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dharani Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 44.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Dharani Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 44.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs -0.25 crore

Net Loss of Dharani Sugars & Chemicals reported to Rs 44.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 34.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 104.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 93.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales-0.250 0 00 0 OPM %2664.000 -00 - PBDT-16.64-27.84 40 -60.77-62.82 3 PBT-22.14-33.37 34 -82.76-84.92 3 NP-44.10-34.78 -27 -104.72-93.00 -13

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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