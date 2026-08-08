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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dharmaj Crop Guard consolidated net profit rises 16.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Dharmaj Crop Guard consolidated net profit rises 16.94% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 4.08% to Rs 382.38 crore

Net profit of Dharmaj Crop Guard rose 16.94% to Rs 38.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.08% to Rs 382.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 367.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales382.38367.38 4 OPM %15.0113.81 -PBDT55.8548.38 15 PBT50.9943.73 17 NP38.1132.59 17

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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