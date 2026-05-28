Dharmaj Crop Guard reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.97 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.36% to Rs 233.78 crore

Net profit of Dharmaj Crop Guard reported to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.36% to Rs 233.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 209.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.90% to Rs 54.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.66% to Rs 1137.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 951.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.