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Dhatre Udyog consolidated net profit declines 76.47% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 11:18 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net profit of Dhatre Udyog declined 76.47% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 93.68% to Rs 9.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 144.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales017.75 -100 9.12144.29 -94 OPM %02.65 --48.251.84 - PBDT-0.470.70 PL -2.112.95 PL PBT-0.480.60 PL -2.192.40 PL NP0.080.34 -76 -1.821.70 PL

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 11:18 AM IST

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