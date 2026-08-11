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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhoot Industrial Finance standalone net profit rises 279.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Dhoot Industrial Finance standalone net profit rises 279.84% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 5:17 PM IST
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Sales rise 3068.86% to Rs 72.25 crore

Net profit of Dhoot Industrial Finance rose 279.84% to Rs 51.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3068.86% to Rs 72.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales72.252.28 3069 OPM %94.39-73.68 -PBDT68.2025.83 164 PBT68.1025.71 165 NP51.2413.49 280

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

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