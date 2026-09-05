Dhoot Transmission consolidated net profit rises 37.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 49.68% to Rs 1446.42 croreNet profit of Dhoot Transmission rose 37.79% to Rs 132.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 96.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 49.68% to Rs 1446.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 966.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1446.42966.33 50 OPM %15.1017.53 -PBDT216.59153.43 41 PBT176.95126.92 39 NP132.6696.28 38
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